WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and encouraged Ankara to support Sweden's bid to become a NATO member, spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to preview the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius. Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of NATO unity in such a critical time and encouraged Türkiye's support for Sweden to join the NATO Alliance now," the statement said on Wednesday.

Blinken also discussed with Fidan the importance of extending the grain exports deal, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, the statement added.