Open Menu

Blinken Encourages Sweden's Accession To NATO In Call With Turkish Counterpart

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 06, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Blinken Encourages Sweden's Accession to NATO in Call With Turkish Counterpart

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and encouraged Ankara to support Sweden's bid to become a NATO member, spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken spoke today with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to preview the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius. Secretary Blinken stressed the importance of NATO unity in such a critical time and encouraged Türkiye's support for Sweden to join the NATO Alliance now," the statement said on Wednesday.

Blinken also discussed with Fidan the importance of extending the grain exports deal, formally known as the Black Sea Initiative, which is set to expire on July 17, the statement added.

Related Topics

NATO Exports Vilnius Ankara Alliance Sweden July Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to be ..

Second edition of Emerging Peacemakers Forum to begin tomorrow in Geneva

1 hour ago
 UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidenc ..

UAE concludes second UN Security Council Presidency with 7 resolutions adopted, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that de ..

UAE is focused on uniting parties in a COP that delivers for all : COP28 Preside ..

2 hours ago
 OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting ..

OPEC&#039;s energy ministers reiterate supporting stability, balance of oil mark ..

3 hours ago
 Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-ex ..

Total direct and indirect economic impact of re-exports estimated at AED 48 bill ..

3 hours ago
 Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kas ..

Brisk preparations to remember martyrs on 93rd Kashmir Martyrs Day

3 hours ago
CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

CM meets athletes of Special Olympics

3 hours ago
 Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up ..

Ukrainian Accused of 2015 Bombing Blows Himself Up in Kiev Court - Minister

3 hours ago
 OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizin ..

OPEC Considers Russia Important Ally in Stabilizing Oil Markets - Secretary Gene ..

3 hours ago
 Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

Medvedev vows 'won't be selfish kid' at Wimbledon

3 hours ago
 Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

Afghanistan beat Bangladesh in rain-hit first ODI

3 hours ago
 Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of P ..

Sharjeel terms July 5 as Black Day in history of Pakistan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World