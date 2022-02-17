Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets discussed recent US force posture changes to reinforce NATO's Eastern flank, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets discussed recent US force posture changes to reinforce NATO's Eastern flank, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

The two met in Washington on Wednesday.

"Secretary Blinken reaffirmed US commitment to the security of our NATO Allies and discussed the recently announced US force posture changes to fortify the Alliance's Eastern Flank. Both leaders emphasized the importance of close consultation among Allies and partners as we urge Russia to de-escalate tensions and engage seriously in diplomacy," Price said in a readout.

Blinken also underscored strong US support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the spokesman noted.

In addition, the leaders expressed their support for "democratic aspirations" of Belarusian people. They also discussed mutual efforts to strengthen democracies and human rights, according to the statement.