UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Ethiopian Prime Minister Discuss Efforts To Bring Lasting Peace To North Ethiopia

Published November 23, 2022 | 09:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed discussed by phone efforts to bring lasting peace to nothern Ethiopia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed about efforts to bring lasting peace to northern Ethiopia. Secretary Blinken recognized ongoing efforts by the Ethiopian government to work towards unhindered humanitarian assistance and restoration of basic services in the Tigray Region as well as in the neighboring Afar and Amhara Regions," Price said.

"The Secretary underscored the importance of immediately implementing the cessation of hostilities agreement, including withdrawal of all foreign forces and concurrent disarmament of the Tigrayan forces. He noted that the United States remains committed to supporting the African Union-led process, including the AU monitoring and verification mechanism," the spokesperson said.

