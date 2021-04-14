UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, EU Counterpart Agree To Work Together On Stabilizing Afghanistan - Statement

Sumaira FH 42 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 01:30 AM

Blinken, EU Counterpart Agree to Work Together on Stabilizing Afghanistan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed to continue to work together to facilitate the stabilization of Afghanistan, the European Union External Action Service said on Tuesday.

"The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, spoke with the Secretary of State of the United States of America, Antony Blinken on Tuesday," European Union External Action Service said in a press release. "They agreed to continue to work together on the stabilisation of Afghanistan."

Related Topics

Afghanistan European Union United States

Recent Stories

RAK ICC, RAK SME sign MoU to boost investment oppo ..

2 hours ago

‘National Committee on Anti-Money Laundering and ..

2 hours ago

Biden to give speech Wednesday on US withdrawal fr ..

1 hour ago

UN Chief to Virtually Kick Off Afghanistan Peace C ..

1 hour ago

US to Retain Enough Capabilities After Afghan Exit ..

1 hour ago

Ever Given Insurer Calls Suez Canal's $900Mln Comp ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.