Blinken, EU Counterpart Agree to Work Together on Stabilizing Afghanistan - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have agreed to continue to work together to facilitate the stabilization of Afghanistan, the European Union External Action Service said on Tuesday.

