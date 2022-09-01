UrduPoint.com

Blinken, EU Counterpart Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Global Health - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2022 | 09:29 PM

Blinken, EU Counterpart Discuss Afghanistan Crisis, Global Health - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday discussed by telephone the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and global health, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Thursday discussed by telephone the ongoing crisis in Afghanistan and global health, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"Secretary Blinken and High Representative Borrell discussed their shared commitment to support the Afghan people through Afghanistan's ongoing economic and humanitarian crises as well as the importance of working with the broader international community, to support the education of Afghan girls," Price said in a statement.

The two officials reaffirmed the importance of a successful Seventh Replenishment Conference for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, which US President Joe Biden will host during the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month, the statement said.

Price also confirmed the United States' commitment to helping the Global Fund reach its funding goals in order to more effectively fight HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria as well as build resilient and sustainable health systems.

Related Topics

Assembly Afghanistan United Nations AIDS Education Price New York United States

Recent Stories

Israel's Lapid Urges Citizens to Stay Away From Pi ..

Israel's Lapid Urges Citizens to Stay Away From Pilgrim City of Uman in Ukraine ..

53 seconds ago
 21 criminals including 7 POs held

21 criminals including 7 POs held

1 minute ago
 MNA visits rain hit areas of Rural taluka

MNA visits rain hit areas of Rural taluka

1 minute ago
 Sindh Agriculture University organizes webinar on ..

Sindh Agriculture University organizes webinar on floods

1 minute ago
 Deripaska's Foundation Launches Program to Boost R ..

Deripaska's Foundation Launches Program to Boost Russian Scientific Potential

1 minute ago
 IESCO inks contract with KT-Kaifa for implementati ..

IESCO inks contract with KT-Kaifa for implementation of AMI project

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.