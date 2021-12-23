UrduPoint.com

Blinken, EU Foreign Policy Chief Discuss Ukraine, Russia - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell discussed over the telephone Ukraine, Russia and China, State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"They emphasized the need for coordinated action to support Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and reaffirmed that any further Russian military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences for the Russian Federation," Price said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both diplomats also discussed what the White House called was the "escalating political pressure and economic coercion" by China against Lithuania, Price also said.

The spokesperson noted that the situation has impacted US and European companies as well as the determination of the collective West to stand together with Lithuania.

"They underscored our continuing solidarity with Lithuania in the face of the PRC's (People Republic of China's) coercive behavior and committed to work together to strengthen economic resilience," he said.

Blinken and Borrell also highlighted bilateral commitment to strengthen the US-EU partnership, Price added.

