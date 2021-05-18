UrduPoint.com
Blinken Expects Biden-Putin Meeting To Take Place 'In Weeks Ahead'

Blinken Expects Biden-Putin Meeting to Take Place 'In Weeks Ahead'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed the belief on Tuesday that the meeting of US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin would take place "in the weeks ahead", and also expressed hope to have more stable and predictable relations.

"There is a proposal that the two presidents meet, President Biden and President Putin, and we expect that to happen in the weeks ahead," Blinken said at a press conference, held after talks with Iceland's foreign minister.

"It would be our preference to have a more stable and more predictable relationship with Russia, and indeed, there areas where it is in our mutual interest to cooperate," Blinken said, citing the recent extension of the New START Treaty.

