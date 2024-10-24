Blinken Expects Gaza Truce Negotiators To Meet 'in Coming Days'
Published October 24, 2024
Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday that negotiators will meet in the coming days on reaching a Gaza truce as he again called for Israel and Hamas to strike a deal.
"We talked about options to capitalise on this moment and next steps to move the process forward, and I anticipate that our negotiators will be getting together in the coming days," Blinken told reporters after talks with key mediator Qatar.
The Doha visit by the top US diplomat follows talks with leaders in Israel and Saudi Arabia. It is Blinken's 11th visit to the region since the start of the war in Gaza following Hamas's deadly October 7 attack last year.
Qatar, with the US and Egypt, has led mediation between Israel and the Palestinian group aimed at securing a truce in Gaza and a hostage and prisoner exchange.
Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani said American and Israeli teams would fly to Qatar, without giving any timetable.
"A negotiating team from the United States will visit Doha alongside the negotiating team from the Israeli side to discuss the means by which a breakthrough can be achieved," he said.
Asked if Qatar had spoken with Hamas following Sinwar's killing, the prime minister said: "We re-engaged with them. There has been an engagement with the representatives from the political office in Doha.
"We had some meetings with them in the last couple of days. I believe that until now, there is no clarity what will be the way forward."
