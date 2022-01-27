Blinken Expects to Speak to Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response

UrduPoint.com

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects to speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the coming days after Moscow has a chance to study the US response to the security proposals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects to speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the coming days after Moscow has a chance to study the US response to the security proposals.

"I expect to speak to Foreign Minister Lavrov in the coming days after Moscow has had a chance to read the paper (US response to Russia's security proposals) and is ready to discuss next steps," Blinken said during a press briefing.

