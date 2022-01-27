Blinken Expects To Speak To Lavrov Soon After Russia Studies US Written Response
Faizan Hashmi Published January 27, 2022 | 12:24 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects to speak to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in the coming days after Moscow has a chance to study the US response to the security proposals.
"I expect to speak to Foreign Minister Lavrov in the coming days after Moscow has had a chance to read the paper (US response to Russia's security proposals) and is ready to discuss next steps," Blinken said during a press briefing.