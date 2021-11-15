UrduPoint.com

Blinken Expressed Support For Poland Over Migration Crisis - State Department

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Mon 15th November 2021 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed support for Poland over the migrant crisis at its border with Belarus during a conversation with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, the US State Department said on Sunday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed U.S. support for Poland in the face of the Lukashenka regime's cynical exploitation of vulnerable migrants.

The actions by the Lukashenka regime threaten security, sow division, and aim to distract from Russia's activities on the border with Ukraine," department spokesman Ned price said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Rau strongly condemned the instrumentalization of vulnerable migrants and called on Lukashenka to address the root causes of sanctions imposed by the West - the denial of human rights and fundamental freedoms for the Belarusian people," the statement read.

