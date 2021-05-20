Blinken Expressed US Concerns to Lavrov Over Deployments Near Ukraine - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first in-person meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial discussed US concerns over the recent deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine's eastern border, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial... Secretary Blinken raised our deep concerns regarding Russia's continued military deployments in and near Ukraine," Price said on Wednesday.

Blinken also raised concerns over Moscow's actions against Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Russia regarding the new foreign agent law. The top US diplomat also called for the release of all Americans detained in Russia.