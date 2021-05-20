UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Expressed US Concerns To Lavrov Over Deployments Near Ukraine - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 05:00 AM

Blinken Expressed US Concerns to Lavrov Over Deployments Near Ukraine - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in his first in-person meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Arctic Council ministerial discussed US concerns over the recent deployment of Russian troops near Ukraine's eastern border, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken met today with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the margins of the Arctic Council Ministerial... Secretary Blinken raised our deep concerns regarding Russia's continued military deployments in and near Ukraine," Price said on Wednesday.

Blinken also raised concerns over Moscow's actions against Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty in Russia regarding the new foreign agent law. The top US diplomat also called for the release of all Americans detained in Russia.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Price Border All Top

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Must Demonstrate Leadership in Arcti ..

4 hours ago

Lavrov Arrived in Reykjavik, Will Meet Blinken Soo ..

4 hours ago

US Waives Nord Stream 2 Related Sanctions Due to N ..

4 hours ago

Belgium Rescues 49 UK-Bound Vietnamese Migrants - ..

4 hours ago

Bernal tightens grip on Giro d'Italia as Schmid wi ..

4 hours ago

CIA head constable arrested over corruption

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.