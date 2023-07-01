Open Menu

Blinken Expresses Appreciation For Saudi Support During Shooting Incident - US State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 02:20 AM

Blinken Expresses Appreciation for Saudi Support During Shooting Incident - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke by telephone with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's support during a shooting incident outside of the US consulate in Jeddah on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's support during the recent shooting incident outside the US Consulate General in Jeddah and its continued support for our diplomatic missions," Miller said in a statement on Friday.

A State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday that no US citizens were harmed in the deadly shooting incident that took place outside the US consulate in Jeddah.

The US consulate went on a lockdown during and after the incident, the State Department spokesperson said.

