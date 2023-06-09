Blinken Expresses Concern for Ukrainians Impacted by Destruction of Kakhovka Dam

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a telephone conversation with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, expressed concern for Ukrainians impacted by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam and offered Washington's support, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

"The Secretary expressed his concern for the thousands of Ukrainians impacted by the recent destruction of the Kakhovka dam, offering further U.S. support for those affected," Miller said.

Blinken and Kuleba also discussed the latest developments in the conflict, he added.