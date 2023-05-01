UrduPoint.com

Blinken Expresses Concern Over Establishment Of Azerbaijani Checkpoint On Lachin Corridor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 01, 2023 | 07:05 PM

Blinken Expresses Concern Over Establishment of Azerbaijani Checkpoint on Lachin Corridor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, expressed concern over the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, expressed concern over the establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint on the Lachin corridor, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said.

"Secretary Blinken shared his belief that peace was possible. He also expressed the United States' deep concern that Azerbaijan's establishment of a checkpoint on the Lachin corridor undermines efforts to establish confidence in the peace process, and emphasized the importance of reopening the Lachin corridor to commercial and private vehicles as soon as possible," Miller said in a Sunday statement.

Blinken, who spoke with Aliyev a day after his phone call with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, underscored the importance of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace discussions and pledged continued US support.

On Saturday, Blinken told Pashinyan that direct dialogue and diplomacy are the only path to a durable peace in the South Caucasus.

The US, Russia and the European Union have taken turns to try and negotiate a peace pact between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the hope of ending their long-running conflict.

The regional rivals have been involved in two major military conflicts over the Azerbaijani Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

Earlier this month, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said its units had set up a border checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, the only land route linking Armenia and the Armenian-dominated Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku explained the decision by the alleged illegal use of the road by Armenia and security threats, noting that the Russian peacekeeping contingent and the Russian-Turkish monitoring center were informed about this. Yerevan protested Baku's move, stressing that it violated the 2020 trilateral declaration.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia European Union Vehicles Road Yerevan Baku Armenia Azerbaijan United States Turkish Lira September November Border Sunday 2020

Recent Stories

Sharjah Airport records footfall of over 3.8mn pas ..

Sharjah Airport records footfall of over 3.8mn passengers in Q1 of 2023

34 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Rises to 436, Ove ..

Death Toll From Clashes in Sudan Rises to 436, Over 2,175 Civilians Injured - Do ..

50 minutes ago
 Wapda Hydro Union stages rally on 'Int'l Labour Da ..

Wapda Hydro Union stages rally on 'Int'l Labour Day"

50 minutes ago
 Wapda Hydro Union Hazara announces suspension of e ..

Wapda Hydro Union Hazara announces suspension of electricity bills

50 minutes ago
 French mass in May 1 show of anger against Macron ..

French mass in May 1 show of anger against Macron pension reform

50 minutes ago
 QWP, labour unions organize separate rallies, walk ..

QWP, labour unions organize separate rallies, walks to mark Int'l Labour Day

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.