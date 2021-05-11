UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken Expresses Concern Over Rocket Attacks On Israel, Urges All Sides To De-Escalate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:40 AM

Blinken Expresses Concern Over Rocket Attacks on Israel, Urges All Sides to De-Escalate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Bliken expressed deep concern on Monday over Hamas' latest rocket attacks on Israel and called on all sides to avoid further escalation.

"We are deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we have seen now, that need to stop immediately," Blinken told reporters ahead of his meeting at the State Department with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

He urged all sides to cease the violence, de-escalate and reduce tensions.

Related Topics

Israel All

Recent Stories

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

26 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.