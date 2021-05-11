Blinken Expresses Concern Over Rocket Attacks on Israel, Urges All Sides to De-Escalate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Bliken expressed deep concern on Monday over Hamas' latest rocket attacks on Israel and called on all sides to avoid further escalation.

"We are deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we have seen now, that need to stop immediately," Blinken told reporters ahead of his meeting at the State Department with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi.

He urged all sides to cease the violence, de-escalate and reduce tensions.