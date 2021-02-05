Blinken Expresses Concern to Ethiopian Prime Minister Over Tigray Crisis - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke over the telephone with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and raised the United States' "grave concern" regarding the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Thursday.

"Secretary Blinken expressed our grave concern about the humanitarian crisis in the Tigray region and urged immediate, full, and unhindered humanitarian access to prevent further loss of life," the readout said.

Blinken also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to Ethiopia's reform agenda and its support for the upcoming national election as well as regional peace and security, the readout added.

Ethiopia's northernmost region of Tigray has been volatile since early November, when the Federal government accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front party of attacking a local military base and launched a security operation.

On November 29, the Ethiopian government and the United Nations struck a deal to open Tigray for relief supplies for refugees displaced by recent fighting. The United Nations estimates that more than 58,000 have escaped the country to nearby Sudan since November.