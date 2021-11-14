Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over China's approach to Taiwan to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also calling for measures to ensure global energy supply, ahead of the upcoming talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on November 12 with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Secretary discussed preparations for President Biden's upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, noting the meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Blinken urged Beijing to engage in dialogue to resolve the Taiwan issue peacefully.

"The Secretary emphasized longstanding U.S. interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern regarding the PRC's continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan," Price said.

According to the State Department, Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the recovery of the global GDP in light of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Price said that Blinken "stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery."