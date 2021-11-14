UrduPoint.com

Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan To China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 06:10 AM

Blinken Expresses Concerns Over Taiwan to China, Calls For Ensuring Global Energy Supply

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has expressed concerns over China's approach to Taiwan to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also calling for measures to ensure global energy supply, ahead of the upcoming talks between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on November 12 with PRC State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The Secretary discussed preparations for President Biden's upcoming virtual meeting with President Xi Jinping, noting the meeting presents an opportunity for the two leaders to discuss how to responsibly manage competition between the United States and the PRC while working together in areas where interests align," US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Blinken urged Beijing to engage in dialogue to resolve the Taiwan issue peacefully.

"The Secretary emphasized longstanding U.S. interest in peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and expressed concern regarding the PRC's continued military, diplomatic, and economic pressure against Taiwan," Price said.

According to the State Department, Blinken also discussed with his Chinese counterpart the recovery of the global GDP in light of inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Price said that Blinken "stressed the importance of taking measures to ensure global energy supply and price volatility do not imperil global economic recovery."

Related Topics

China Beijing Price United States November Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

6 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

6 hours ago
 Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of ..

Asad Umar lauds KP Govt measures for promotion of tourism, conservation of archa ..

6 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Si ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits pavilions of Jordan, Singapore at Expo 2020 Dubai

6 hours ago
 Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas ..

Serbian President Hopes to Reach Agreement on Gas Prices During Meeting With Put ..

6 hours ago
 Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5 ..

Death toll from Sudan anti-coup rallies rises to 5: medics

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.