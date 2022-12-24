UrduPoint.com

Blinken Expresses Condolences After Deadly Attack At Kurdish Center In Paris

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2022 | 03:10 AM

Blinken Expresses Condolences After Deadly Attack at Kurdish Center in Paris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences after a deadly attack was carried out at the Kurdish cultural center in Paris, France.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the victims of the attack at the Kurdish cultural center in Paris. My thoughts are with the members of the Kurdish community and people of France on this sad day," Blinken said via Twitter on Friday.

Three people were killed and several others wounded during after an individual began shooting in a bustling shopping area in Paris. The shooter, whom French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin identified as a 69-year-old French national, was admitted to a hospital and is under investigation.

Darmanin said the shooter acted alone and was known to the police, but was never placed under surveillance for extremist views or suspected radicalization.

Le Journal du Dimanche reported that the shooter's actions were driven by "racism."

Several European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, condemned the incident while French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting a "heinous attack."

Related Topics

Attack Police Interior Minister Twitter France German Paris Sad

Recent Stories

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beij ..

Chinese Envoy to EU Says Ukrainian Crisis Put Beijing in 'Difficult Position'

3 hours ago
 Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department t ..

Sindh High Court orders Sindh finance department to submit funds' details releas ..

3 hours ago
 Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant de ..

Spain border police absolved of Melilla migrant deaths

3 hours ago
 8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

8th Ayaz Melo begins in Hyderabad

3 hours ago
 Add.Director Land Management suspended over compla ..

Add.Director Land Management suspended over complaints

3 hours ago
 US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stre ..

US to Support European Investigations of Nord Stream Explosions - State Dept.

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.