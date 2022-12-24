Blinken Expresses Condolences After Deadly Attack at Kurdish Center in Paris

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed condolences after a deadly attack was carried out at the Kurdish cultural center in Paris, France.

"My deepest sympathies go out to the victims of the attack at the Kurdish cultural center in Paris. My thoughts are with the members of the Kurdish community and people of France on this sad day," Blinken said via Twitter on Friday.

Three people were killed and several others wounded during after an individual began shooting in a bustling shopping area in Paris. The shooter, whom French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin identified as a 69-year-old French national, was admitted to a hospital and is under investigation.

Darmanin said the shooter acted alone and was known to the police, but was never placed under surveillance for extremist views or suspected radicalization.

Le Journal du Dimanche reported that the shooter's actions were driven by "racism."

Several European leaders, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, condemned the incident while French President Emmanuel Macron called the shooting a "heinous attack."