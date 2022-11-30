UrduPoint.com

Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Soon

Muhammad Irfan Published November 30, 2022 | 07:00 PM

Blinken Expresses Confidence About Sweden, Finland Joining NATO Soon

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he is "very confident" of seeing Sweden and Finland as new NATO members soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that he is "very confident" of seeing Sweden and Finland as new NATO members soon.

"I am very confident that Sweden and Finland will soon be formally new members of the alliance," Blinken said at a press availability in Bucharest, Romania.

He highlighted that 28 of the 30 alliance members had ratified the protocols related to the accession of Sweden and Finland "with remarkable speed."

Turkey, Sweden and Finland are engaging, along with NATO, to make sure that all of Ankara's concerns are "fully addressed," he noted.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday that he had discussed with his Finnish and Sweden counterparts, Pekka Haavisto and Tobias Billstroem, in Bucharest steps toward their admission into NATO.

On June 28, the three countries signed a trilateral memorandum, which addressed Turkey's concerns over NATO's membership of Sweden and Finland.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership in May. As of now, only Turkey and Hungary have not ratified the accession of the two nations.

Related Topics

NATO Turkey Bucharest Ankara Alliance Romania Sweden Finland Hungary May June All

Recent Stories

PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

PFA disposes of 7,400-litre contaminated milk

11 seconds ago
 Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanction ..

Moscow Calls EU's Decision to Criminalize Sanctions Circumvention Legal Arbitrar ..

13 seconds ago
 Railways fined 36 ticket dodgers

Railways fined 36 ticket dodgers

3 minutes ago
 Punjab governor felicitates General Asim Munir on ..

Punjab governor felicitates General Asim Munir on assuming COAS charge

3 minutes ago
 COAS General Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister

COAS General Asim Munir calls on Prime Minister

3 minutes ago
 Dutch Authorities May Open 2 New NPPs by 2035 - Re ..

Dutch Authorities May Open 2 New NPPs by 2035 - Reports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.