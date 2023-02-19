UrduPoint.com

Blinken Expresses 'Deep Concern' Over Possibility Of China's 'Lethal Assistance' To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2023 | 06:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Washington is concerned that Beijing might start providing Russia with "lethal assistance."

Blinken met with China's Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi on the margins of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. According to US State Department Spokesperson Ned price, Blinken warned Wang Yi "about the implications and consequences if China provides material support to Russia or assistance with systemic sanctions evasion."

Blinken told NBC News' Chuck Todd in an interview set to air on Sunday that China has not provided any "lethal assistance" to Russia but there were alleged indications that Beijing was considering this option.

"I made clear the importance of not crossing that line and the fact that it would have serious consequences on our own relationship, something that we do not need on top of the balloon incident that China is engaged in," Blinken said.

He claimed that Beijing has already provided "non-lethal assistance" to Russia and Washington was concerned that China was "considering" other forms of aid.

"We have not seen them cross that line," Blinken told NBC news, adding "I think it's important that we make clear, as I did this evening in my meeting with Wang Yi, that this is something that is of deep concern to us."

NBC reported on Saturday citing four US officials that Washington believes that China could be providing "non-lethal military assistance" to Russia for use in Ukraine, possibly "gear for the spring offensive like uniforms or even body armor." The officials did not provide any further details but said that the Biden administration was concerned that Beijing could allegedly be considering sending lethal aid to Russia.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Saturday that the administration of US President Joe Biden was worried about growing ties between China and Russia that she claimed undermined the "rules-based" order.

Wang Yi said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that China was going to draft and present a document by the end of February outlining Beijing's stance regarding a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis.

