Blinken Expresses 'Grave Concern' Over Military Rule In Myanmar - State Department

6 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 08:04 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed "grave concern" over military rule in Myanmar, also known as Burma and urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to act to restore democracy there, the Department of State said on Wednesday

"[Blinken] expressed grave concerns about the military coup in Burma [Myanmar] and called on ASEAN to take joint action to urge the military to end the violence, release all those unjustly detained, and restore Burma's path to democracy," State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

Blinken delivered his message on Tuesday to the ASEAN foreign ministers and the group's Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi during the US-ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting, Price said.

"The Secretary and ASEAN foreign ministers discussed pressing regional and international challenges, including combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, acting boldly against the climate crisis, strengthening human capital development, and the urgency of action on Burma," the readout said.

Blinken also reaffirmed the United States' commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific as part of the US vision for a free and open region, Price said.

