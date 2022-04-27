Blinken, French Counterpart Discuss Support for Ukraine, Sanctions on Russia - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with his French counterpart discussed security assistance for Kiev and additional measures against Russia over its special military operation in Ukraine, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to congratulate the French people on their successful election on April 24 and to welcome continued close cooperation and strong ties with President Macron. The two discussed providing more security assistance to Ukraine's armed forces .

.. and additional measures to hold President Putin and his regime accountable," Price said in a press release.

The top diplomats also discussed intensifying support for North Macedonia and Albania on their paths to the European Union accession, the press release added.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help in defending themselves from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.