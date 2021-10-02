Blinken, French Envoy Meet to Discuss Way Forward in Bilateral Relations - US State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne met and discussed the way forward in bilateral relations amid the diplomatic dispute over the AUKUS alliance, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with French Ambassador to the United States Philippe Etienne in Washington, DC today," Price said in a statement. "Secretary Blinken and Ambassador Etienne noted the productive phone call between President Biden and French President Macron on September 22 and discussed the way forward in the US-French bilateral relationship.

"

The two sides also discussed Blinken's trip to Paris next week to participate in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Ministerial Council Meeting and ways to enhance US-French cooperation globally, Price said.

Blinken is traveling to France next week to chair the OECD Ministerial Council Meeting and is slated to meet the French top diplomat in an attempt to mend the strained Washington-Paris relations over the newly formed AUKUS alliance's tanking of a multibillion-dollar defense deal between France and Australia.