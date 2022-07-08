Blinken, French, UK, German Ministers Discuss Ukraine, Iran at G20 Meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed Ukraine and Iran with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, and UK Second Permanent Under Secretary and Political Director Tim Barrow on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial in Bali, spokesman Ned price said on Friday.

"They discussed joint efforts to provide Ukraine with additional security and humanitarian support as it continues to defend against Russia's unprovoked and unjustifiable war of choice. They also reviewed ways to address the global food security concerns that have resulted from Russia's deliberate targeting of Ukrainian agriculture," the statement read.

The ministers also discussed Iran and the 2016 nuclear deal.

"They expressed concern about the pace of developments in Iran's nuclear program and reiterated their commitment to a mutual return to full compliance with the JCPOA, calling on Iran to drop its extraneous demands and to quickly agree to the deal that is currently available," Price said.

In addition, Blinken met with his Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi.

"Secretary Blinken thanked the Foreign Minister for hosting the G20 Ministerial and emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership. They discussed ways the United States and Indonesia can work to increase bilateral trade and investment, including through the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework," the State Department said.

The two also discussed the Ukraine crisis, Afghanistan and minorities' rights.

The meeting of G20 foreign ministers is being held in Bali, Indonesia, on July 7-8.