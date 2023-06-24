Open Menu

Blinken, G7 Foreign Ministers, Borrell Discuss Situation In Russia - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a conversation on Saturday with G7 foreign ministers and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia and reiterated Washington's support for Ukraine.

"Secretary Blinken spoke today with Foreign Ministers from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy to discuss the ongoing situation in Russia.  Secretary Blinken reiterated that support by the United States for Ukraine will not change. The United States will stay in close coordination with Allies and partners as the situation continues to develop," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a readout.

