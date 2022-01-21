UrduPoint.com

Blinken, German Chancellor Discuss Ukraine Crisis, China Challenges - US State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2022 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met earlier on Thursday and discussed the Ukraine crisis and the challenges posed by China, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation.

"The Chancellor and the Secretary reiterated our steadfast support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity and joint commitment to impose massive consequences and severe costs should Russia escalate its aggression against Ukraine," Price said. "They also discussed the challenges posed by the People's Republic of China and our shared determination to uphold universal values.

"

The two officials also addressed the urgency of the need to reach an agreement on a mutual return to the Iran nuclear agreement, formally known as  Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Price added.

The United States and its allies have accused Russia of a preparing to invade Ukraine. However, Russia has repeatedly denied the Western allegations and emphasized it is does not intend to launch a military operation against any country. Russia has also said it views the allegations as a pretext for NATO to deploy additional military equipment and infrastructure near Russia's borders.

