Blinken, German Counterpart Talk Ryanair Incident, US Nord Stream 2 Concerns - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed the Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk and the US opposition to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas," price said in the release on Monday. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas discussed coordination on next steps to respond to events in Belarus...The Secretary also reiterated US concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

Blinken and Maas also discussed relief efforts in Gaza and the importance of revitalizing the NATO alliance through an ambitious NATO 2030 process, the release said.