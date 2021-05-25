UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blinken, German Counterpart Talk Ryanair Incident, US Nord Stream 2 Concerns - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 04:00 AM

Blinken, German Counterpart Talk Ryanair Incident, US Nord Stream 2 Concerns - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart Heiko Maas discussed the Ryanair plane's emergency landing in Minsk and the US opposition to the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas," price said in the release on Monday. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas discussed coordination on next steps to respond to events in Belarus...The Secretary also reiterated US concerns about the Nord Stream 2 pipeline."

Blinken and Maas also discussed relief efforts in Gaza and the importance of revitalizing the NATO alliance through an ambitious NATO 2030 process, the release said.

Related Topics

NATO Gaza German Minsk Nord Alliance Price Belarus Gas Opposition

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

4 hours ago

Noura Al Kaabi, UNESCO DG open UNESCO’s socio-ar ..

4 hours ago

UAE e-commerce sector emerges as the fastest-growi ..

4 hours ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

4 hours ago

RAK to receive direct commercial flights from Ukra ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi International Book Fair opens doors to v ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.