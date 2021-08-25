Blinken, German Foreign Minister Maas Discussed Afghanistan by Phone - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed Afghanistan by phone, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas shared their views about our close coordination in Afghanistan, including the transit of thousands of people out of Afghanistan through Ramstein Air Base and other locations in Germany," spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the broader situation in Afghanistan and the way ahead," Price said.