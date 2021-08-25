UrduPoint.com

Blinken, German Foreign Minister Maas Discussed Afghanistan By Phone - US State Department

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:50 AM

Blinken, German Foreign Minister Maas Discussed Afghanistan by Phone - US State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas discussed Afghanistan by phone, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas today.

Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Maas shared their views about our close coordination in Afghanistan, including the transit of thousands of people out of Afghanistan through Ramstein Air Base and other locations in Germany," spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed the broader situation in Afghanistan and the way ahead," Price said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan German Germany Price

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

37 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

8 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

8 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

8 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

8 hours ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.