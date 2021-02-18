UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Ghani Discuss Ongoing Review Of US Strategy In Afghanistan - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 09:14 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani discussed the United States' strategy in Afghanistan, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Thursday.

"Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke yesterday with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to discuss the United States' ongoing review of its strategy in Afghanistan," Price said in a statement.

Blinken expressed the US government's commitment to support the peace process, durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan, the statement said.

"The Secretary emphasized that the United States will continue close consultations with Afghanistan's leaders, NATO Allies, and international partners on the way ahead," Price said.

