Blinken, Ghani Stress Need to Hasten Peace Talks, Reach Political Settlement - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani underscored the need to accelerate peace talks and achieve a political solution to the turmoil set in motion by the withdrawal of US and allied troops from the war-torn country, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and President Ghani emphasized the need to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners," Price said in a readout of the call.