UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Ghani Stress Need To Hasten Peace Talks, Reach Political Settlement - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:51 PM

Blinken, Ghani Stress Need to Hasten Peace Talks, Reach Political Settlement - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani underscored the need to accelerate peace talks and achieve a political solution to the turmoil set in motion by the withdrawal of US and allied troops from the war-torn country, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani underscored the need to accelerate peace talks and achieve a political solution to the turmoil set in motion by the withdrawal of US and allied troops from the war-torn country, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and President Ghani emphasized the need to accelerate peace negotiations and achieve a political settlement that is inclusive, respects the rights of all Afghans, including women and minorities, allows the Afghan people to have a say in choosing their leaders, and prevents Afghan soil from being used to threaten the United States and its allies and partners," Price said in a readout of the call.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Price United States Women Ashraf Ghani All From

Recent Stories

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shib ..

EVM to be shown publicly, in Parliament soon: Shibli Faraz

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

Pentagon locked down after reported shooting

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final ..

Pakistan win toss, West Indies bat first in final T20

5 minutes ago
 Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Respons ..

Putin, Bolivian President Discuss COVID-19 Response During Phone Conversation - ..

5 minutes ago
 Khalilzad to Meet With Counterparts From Russia, C ..

Khalilzad to Meet With Counterparts From Russia, China, Pakistan in Coming Days

5 minutes ago
 Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Met ..

Pentagon On Lockdown After Gunshots Fired Near Metro - Associated Press

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.