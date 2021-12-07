Blinken, Greek Prime Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties, Support for Ukraine - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday during which he raised the issue of bilateral relations and the importance of supporting Ukraine against Russia, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the call.

"Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Mitsotakis reviewed the strength of the bilateral relationship," Price said on Monday afternoon. "They underscored the importance of solidarity in promoting stability in Europe, including support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's aggression."

The two officials also discussed the importance of building up investments between the United States and Greece and efforts to promote peace in the Eastern Mediterranean and the so-called Western Balkans region.