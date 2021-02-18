UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Guatemalan Foreign Minister Brolo Discuss Migration By Phone -US State Department

Thu 18th February 2021 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo discussed migration by phone, the US State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Antony J. Blinken spoke with Guatemalan Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo today. Secretary Blinken emphasized the U.S. commitment to addressing the structural problems that trigger irregular migration - endemic corruption and impunity, lack of economic opportunity, and insecurity - and our countries' shared interest in ensuring a safe, orderly, and humane approach to migration," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The two leaders discussed the importance of securing an independent judiciary, through an open and transparent process, including by designating impartial candidates in the upcoming selection of Constitutional Court magistrates. Secretary Blinken also raised the need to improve democratic governance, promote respect for human rights, and root out high-level corruption in order to advance our shared goal of a more secure and prosperous Guatemala," Price said.

