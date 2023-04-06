Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Guterres Discuss Taliban Ban On Woman Working For UN - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 06:10 AM

Blinken, Guterres Discuss Taliban Ban on Woman Working for UN - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed concerns over the Taliban's decision to ban woman from working for the United Nations, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said in a readout of the call.

Taliban authorities earlier in the day confirmed to UN officials that Afghan woman were barred from working for the United Nations in Afghanistan effective immediately in an order that would be actively enforced.

"The Secretary noted the United States deep concern regarding the Taliban's latest restrictions on women's work with the UN. He also expressed appreciation for the dedicated UN professionals working to assist the Afghan people," Patel said on Wednesday.

Guterres in a tweet on Wednesday condemned the ban and called on the Taliban to reverse the restriction.

The UN Security Council is scheduled to hold closed door consultations on the matter on Thursday.

Taliban authorities in December banned most female NGO personnel from working, although the restrictions did not apply to UN employees.

The UN is one of the few bodies on the ground distributing assistance. The UN has said its massive humanitarian emergency plan for Afghanistan for 2023 has achieved less than 5% of financing needs, which totals roughly $4.6 billion.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan United Nations United States December Women From Billion

Recent Stories

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

DEWA wins Great Place to Work Middle East 2023

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives inv ..

Sharjah Ruler meets Omani Ambassador, receives invitation to visit Oman

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Serbia&#039;s Prime Minister in Belgrade

5 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

UAQ Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

5 hours ago
 President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

5 hours ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.