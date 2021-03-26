UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Guterres Will Deliver Open Remarks Prior To Meeting On Monday - UN Spokesman

Blinken, Guterres Will Deliver Open Remarks Prior to Meeting on Monday - UN Spokesman

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver public remarks on Monday before holding a virtual meeting, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver public remarks on Monday before holding a virtual meeting, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

On March 29, Blinken will conduct a virtual visit to the United Nations in New York to meet the organization's officials and chair a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Syria.

"They [Guterres, Blinken] will have opening remarks to the press prior to their meeting, and there will be a webcast," Haq said.

Blinken will also meet virtually with the President of the UN General Assembly, Volkan Bozkir, to discuss the US engagement in the United Nations, the importance of multilateralism and areas of mutual concern, according to Bozkir's spokesperson Brenden Varma.

The meeting will also start after the two officials deliver open remarks, he said.

