Open Menu

Blinken Heads Home Again With No Gaza Truce But With Fresh Focus

Muhammad Irfan Published October 25, 2024 | 11:50 PM

Blinken heads home again with no Gaza truce but with fresh focus

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday ended his 11th round of Middle East shuttle diplomacy in a familiar place -- without achieving a Gaza ceasefire

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday ended his 11th round of middle East shuttle diplomacy in a familiar place -- without achieving a Gaza ceasefire.

But after persistent disappointment, Blinken this time is trying a new approach that starts by figuring out what happens after the war ends.

When he last visited Israel in August, Blinken publicly said it could be the "last chance" for a US-proposed deal that would offer a temporary ceasefire and free hostages seized in the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas.

Blinken has kept trying, announcing with key mediator Qatar on Thursday that negotiators will restart ceasefire talks.

In recent weeks, Blinken and US officials have been sparing in their use of the word "ceasefire", instead calling more generally for an end to the war and release of hostages.

His discussions have increasingly focused on a plan to govern Gaza that sidelines Hamas, the group which has ruled the impoverished and densely populated territory since 2007.

Related Topics

Attack Israel Gaza Qatar Middle East August October

Recent Stories

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

3 minutes ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

28 minutes ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

28 minutes ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

36 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry ..

Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq prioritizes welf ..

50 minutes ago
 Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

Speakers pay glowing tribute to Dr Aslam Ansari

55 minutes ago
BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Braz ..

BHP, Vale agree to pay $30bn compensation for Brazil dam disaster

2 seconds ago
 Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitatio ..

Ahsan Iqbal chairs meeting to review rehabilitation of NJHPP

3 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: ..

Govt taking steps to gain rapid economic progress: Malik

5 seconds ago
 Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to rema ..

Verstappen says 'definitely' his intention to remain at Red Bull

6 seconds ago
 Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s ..

Tarar grieved over demise of Senior Journalist’s mother

8 seconds ago
 2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

2 bike lifters held; 2 bikes recovered

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World