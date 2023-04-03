UrduPoint.com

Blinken Heads to Brussels for NATO Ministerial, US-EU Energy Meeting - Statement

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday confirmed his departure for Brussels to attend a NATO ministerial and US-EU Energy Council meeting, during which officials are expected to discuss issues including a potential Ukrainian counteroffensive and European energy security

"Headed to Brussels for the NATO Ministerial and to engage with EU Counterparts at the US-EU Energy Council. Together, we will work to overcome challenges to the European security architecture and to protect the values we hold dear - democracy and freedom," Blinken said in a statement via social media.

During the NATO ministerial, Blinken and his alliance counterparts will discuss Ukraine's needs for a potential counteroffensive against Russia, the State Department said last week.

Earlier this month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is unable to launch a counteroffensive at this time due to a shortage of weapons.

The NATO ministerial will also include discussions on China's "malign behavior" and ways to cooperate with Indo-Pacific partners on global threats and challenges, the State Department also said.

Blinken and EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will discuss European energy security and the transition to clean energy during the US-EU Energy Council meeting, the EU Diplomatic Service said on Monday.

Participants in the meeting will discuss energy concerns for next winter, the situations in Ukraine and Moldova, and the acceleration of the clean-energy transition, the EU said in a statement.

The council meeting will be accompanied by bilateral talks between Blinken and Borrell to discuss a number of foreign policy issues, the EU also said.

