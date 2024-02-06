Blinken Heads To Egypt To Seek 'enduring End' To Gaza War
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to fly to Egypt on Tuesday as part of a middle East crisis tour seeking a new truce and "an enduring end" to the Israel-Hamas war.
In Cairo, Blinken is scheduled to meet Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the day after he held talks in Riyadh with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
The trip, Blinken's fifth to the region in the nearly four-month-long war, will later include stops in Israel and Qatar.
Blinken's diplomatic push has been given fresh urgency with Israeli forces pressing further south towards Rafah, a Palestinian city on the southern border with Egypt where more than half the population of the Gaza Strip has taken shelter.
Israel has been advancing towards Rafah in its campaign to eradicate Hamas after the militants' October 7 attack triggered the war.
"No place is safe, no place at all, where shall we go?" Palestinian Mohamad Kozaat said after six members of his family, including his daughter, were injured in an Israeli strike on the border town.
Blinken is hoping to shore up support for a truce deal hashed out in Paris in January, but not yet signed off on by either Hamas or Israel.
Blinken spoke with the Saudi crown prince about "the urgent need to reduce regional tensions", according to State Department spokesman Matthew Miller.
A surge in attacks across the region by Iran-backed Hamas allies has triggered counterattacks by the United States and its partners.
They also discussed "regional coordination to achieve an enduring end to the crisis in Gaza".
But Israel has vowed to press on with its retaliatory offensive, pushing as far into the Palestinian territory as needed to root out high-ranking Hamas officials.
The military "will reach places where we have not yet fought... right up to the last Hamas bastion, which is Rafah," Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said Monday.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From World
-
Flexing clout, Trump pressures Republicans to kill Ukraine aid deal15 minutes ago
-
Australia name full-strength squad for New Zealand T20s15 minutes ago
-
Trump set to win Nevada party nomination, despite ignoring primary24 minutes ago
-
Powerful California storm brings record rain, flooding24 minutes ago
-
Chile mourns 123 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing24 minutes ago
-
Undeterred ex-PM Truss to launch new UK Tory grouping24 minutes ago
-
New Zealand extend lead to 376 in first South Africa Test25 minutes ago
-
Chile mourns 122 killed in wildfire inferno, searches for missing35 minutes ago
-
UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer1 hour ago
-
Downhill World Cup leader Goggia's season over with broken leg8 hours ago
-
UK's King Charles III diagnosed with cancer: Buckingham Palace8 hours ago
-
China win three golds in the pool at world championships8 hours ago