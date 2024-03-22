Blinken Heads To Israel To Press For 'immediate' Truce In Gaza War
Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to Israel Friday to press for a truce in Gaza, ahead of a key UN Security Council vote on a US draft resolution calling for an "immediate" ceasefire.
Israel's main backer the United States announced it would submit for a vote on Friday a draft to the Security Council on the need for an "immediate ceasefire as part of a hostage deal", after repeatedly using its veto power to block other similarly worded resolutions.
After talks in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Blinken flies to Israel on Friday, his sixth trip to the region since the war began with Hamas's attack on Israel on October 7.
Fighting in Gaza this week has centred around Al-Shifa hospital, the besieged territory's largest, with Israel also vowing to launch a new ground assault in overcrowded Rafah in the south.
Israel said its spy chief would also head back to Qatar on Friday for more truce talks with US, Egyptian and Qatari mediators who are trying to negotiate a six-week pause.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 March 2024
Charter of Reconciliation will uplift country: Musadik
UHS declares Pharm D, MS Ophthalmology results
Van Aert targets hat-trick and Van der Poel at E3 Saxo Classic
Minister announces 10 scholarships for APWA College students yearly from his own ..
Fire on oil platform off Gabon kills five
Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Hussain for enha ..
FMs of Pakistan, Turkiye agree to enhance trade, investment
India capital's chief minister held in graft probe ahead of elections
HDA decides to launch grand operation against unauthorized housing schemes
Minister distributes more than 7,000 saplings among public
More Stories From World
-
Uganda's President Museveni promotes son to army chief1 minute ago
-
Anti-migrant rhetoric surging amid flurry of elections: UN2 minutes ago
-
Down in polls, but Lula's jog goes viral2 minutes ago
-
Gangs make advances as conditions in Haiti worsen2 minutes ago
-
Japan tame North Korea in World Cup qualifiers, Son scores in draw12 minutes ago
-
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records, extending rally1 hour ago
-
Dazzling Foden puts pressure on Southgate to find England role1 hour ago
-
Rampant Portugal thrash Sweden without Ronaldo1 hour ago
-
Curacao floating market reborn after Venezuela border reopened1 hour ago
-
Golf: PGA Valspar Championship scores1 hour ago
-
Social media company Reddit surges after NYSE debut1 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open higher2 hours ago