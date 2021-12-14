Blinken Heads to Malaysia for Talks on Indo-Pacific Security, Clean Energy - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark on a visit to Malaysia on Tuesday for talks on Indo-Pacific security, bilateral ties and clean energy, the State Department said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to embark on a visit to Malaysia on Tuesday for talks on Indo-Pacific security, bilateral ties and clean energy, the State Department said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, December 14-15 where he will meet with Prime Minister Dato' Sri Ismail Sabri bin Yaakob and Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah to discuss peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific as well as our strong bilateral relationship rooted in robust security, economic, and people-to-people ties," the release said.

Blinken will also take part in a hybrid virtual and in-person townhall with Malaysian Young Southeast Asia Leadership Initiative alumni and join a roundtable discussion on clean energy with Energy Minister Takiyuddin Hassan.

"The United States looks forward to strengthening the excellent cooperation between our two countries," the release stressed. "We look forward to deepening our friendship, especially as we cooperate on global efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic and prevent the next one. We are proud to have donated 1 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine to Malaysia.

"

The State Department went on to say that Washington supports Malaysia's efforts to promote maritime security and governance via improved defense and law enforcement capabilities.

"During FY 2018-2022, the United States will have provided approximately $220 million in security assistance for Malaysia, including provision of equipment, education, training, and other exchange programs," it noted. "We have invested approximately $1 million annually in our International Military Education and Training programs to bolster our people-to-people capacity building programs, sending over 300 Malaysian service members annually to various academies and schools in the United States."

In addition, Washington intends to continue expanding trade and business ties with Malaysia, according to the release.

"The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources will provide Power Sector Program technical assistance to Malaysia's Energy Ministry and Energy Commission to promote the use of clean energy," the release added.

Blinken's visit to Malaysia follows his travel to Indonesia. Thailand will be the next stop on his three-country tour.