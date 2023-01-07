UrduPoint.com

Blinken Holds Call With Joly On Haiti, North American Leaders' Summit - State Dept.

Blinken Holds Call With Joly on Haiti, North American Leaders' Summit - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed continued support for Haiti and the upcoming North American Leaders' Summit in a call with Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly, the State Department said on Friday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke yesterday with Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly. Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Joly discussed continued support for Haiti and the upcoming North American Leaders' Summit in Mexico City later this month," spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

Blinken expressed appreciation for Canada's "leadership" and its close cooperation with the US on sanctions and increased security assistance for Haiti, and stressed the importance of strengthening the Caribbean country's National Police.

The secretary also reaffirmed Washington's commitment to delivering humanitarian assistance to Haiti and supporting a Haitian-led solution to the ongoing political crisis.

Other topics of discussion included shared priorities and interests, the release pursued.

Both leaders expressed their eagerness to meet at the North American Leaders Summit in Mexico City on January 10.

