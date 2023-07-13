(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi held "candid and constructive" talks on a range of bilateral issues, including the Taiwan Strait, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Thursday.

The two met on the sidelines of the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting in Jakarta.

"The Secretary (Blinken) and Director Wang had candid and constructive discussions on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues, including on areas of difference and potential areas of cooperation.

The Secretary emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Miller said in a statement.

The meeting was part of the Biden administration's ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication with Beijing and "responsibly manage competition," according to the statement.

Blinken and Wang agreed to maintain open channels of communication in the weeks and months ahead, the statement added.