Blinken Holds First Meeting With New German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he met with new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and is looking forward to working with her on solving various international problems.

"Met today with Germany's new Foreign Minister @ABaerbock at the #G7 in Liverpool and congratulated her on her new role," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"I am looking forward to working closely together to address the climate crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and challenges to democracy and human rights," he said.