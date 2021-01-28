Blinken Holds Phone Talks With Philippine Foreign Secretary - US Department Of State
Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken has held phone talks with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, the Department of State said in a statement.
"Secretary of State Antony J.
Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr," it said.
"Secretary Blinken and Secretary Locsin reaffirmed that a strong U.S.-Philippine Alliance is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.