Blinken Holds Phone Talks With Philippine Foreign Secretary - US Department Of State

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 09:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) US State Secretary Antony Blinken has held phone talks with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, the Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Antony J.

Blinken spoke today with Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin, Jr," it said.

"Secretary Blinken and Secretary Locsin reaffirmed that a strong U.S.-Philippine Alliance is vital to a free and open Indo-Pacific region," the statement said.

