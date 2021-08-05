Blinken Holds Talks With Afghan Reconciliation Council Head - US State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the head of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation about the Biden administration's intention to reach a political settlement to end the war in the country, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation Chairman Abdullah Abdullah today to reiterate the US commitment to seek a just and durable political settlement that ends the war in Afghanistan," Price said.