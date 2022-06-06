UrduPoint.com

Blinken, Holy See Official Consult on Issues Concerning Venezuela, Ukraine - State Dept.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Holy See counterpart Pietro Parolin discussed recent developments in the efforts to resolve the crises in Ukraine and Venezuela, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Monday

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with the Holy See Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin," Price said in a press release.

"The two discussed Venezuela and the importance of the negotiations between the regime and the Unitary Platform as the best path toward resolving the crisis."

Price said Blinken and Parolin also discussed the global issues caused by the conflict in Ukraine, including efforts to address the global food insecurity.

The two top diplomats further raised bilateral cooperation on other global issues of mutual concern, Price added.

