Blinken 'hopeful' Palestinian Group Will Accept 'extraordinarily Generous' Gaza Deal
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday he was hopeful the Palestinian group would accept an "extraordinarily generous" offer to halt Israel's Gaza offensive in return for the release of hostages.
"In this moment, the only thing standing between the people of Gaza and a ceasefire is the Palestinian group," he said.
"They have to decide -- and they have to decide quickly," Blinken said. "I'm hopeful that they will make the right decision."
"We can have a fundamental change in the dynamic" in more than half a year of bloodshed, Blinken said.
A delegation from the Palestinian group was due on Monday in Egypt, which with Qatar has been seeking to broker a deal that would halt the Israeli offensive and see hostages freed.
