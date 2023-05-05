Blinken Hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan Peace Deal in Sight After Progress at US-Hosted Talks

Armenia and Azerbaijan made headway on a durable peace agreement during talks hosted by the Biden administration this week, and an agreement may be within reach, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Armenia and Azerbaijan made headway on a durable peace agreement during talks hosted by the Biden administration this week, and an agreement may be within reach, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday.

"(Both countries) made tangible progress on a durable peace agreement. I hope that they see and I believe that they do, as I do, that, there is an agreement within sight, within reach, and achieving that agreement would be, I think, not only historic but would be profoundly in the interests of the people of Azerbaijan and Armenia," Blinken said during closing remarks.