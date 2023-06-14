UrduPoint.com

Blinken Hopes To Discuss Ways To Increase Exchanges Between US, Chinese Peoples - Official

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 06:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes to engage with China on ways to increase exchanges between the American and Chinese peoples, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary is committed to exploring potential cooperation on transnational challenges when it is in our interest, in areas such as climate and global macroeconomic stability. We also hope to discuss ways to increase exchanges between the American and Chinese peoples," Kritenbrink said during a briefing.

Blinken is set to travel to Beijing and London from June 16-21.

More Stories From World

