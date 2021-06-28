Blinken hopes US strikes on pro-Iran groups are 'strong' deterrent

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that strikes on pro-Iran fighters in Iraq and Syria should send a "strong" message of deterrence not to keep attacking US forces

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that strikes on pro-Iran fighters in Iraq and Syria should send a "strong" message of deterrence not to keep attacking US forces.

"This action in self-defence to do what's necessary to prevent further attacks sends a very important and strong message," Blinken told reporters in Rome.