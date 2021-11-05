Blinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Govt.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call urged Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to release prisoners and restore a civilian-led government, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister (Abdalla) Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," Price said on Thursday.

In a separate call with Hamdok, Blinken stressed the same message and underscored that a return to Sudan's democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership between the two countries.