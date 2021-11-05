UrduPoint.com

Blinken In Call Urges Sudan Military Chief To Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Govt.

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 05:30 AM

Blinken in Call Urges Sudan Military Chief to Release Prisoners, Restore Civilian Govt.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone call urged Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to release prisoners and restore a civilian-led government, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a press release.

"The Secretary urged General Burhan to immediately release all political figures detained since October 25 and return to a dialogue that returns Prime Minister (Abdalla) Hamdok to office and restores civilian-led governance in Sudan," Price said on Thursday.

In a separate call with Hamdok, Blinken stressed the same message and underscored that a return to Sudan's democratic transition will permit the resumption of a strong partnership between the two countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Same Price Sudan October All Government

Recent Stories

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

2 robbers snatched Rs 11 million from a citizen

4 hours ago
 Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French p ..

Air Canada boss in hot water over lack of French proficiency

4 hours ago
 Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket m ..

Yorkshire suspended from staging England cricket matches after racism row

5 hours ago
 India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, d ..

India trying to portray false sense of normalcy, development in IIOJK: FO

5 hours ago
 Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area i ..

Houthis' Ballistic Missile Hits Residential Area in Yemen's Marib - Source

5 hours ago
 French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s cr ..

French President receives UAE ambassador&#039;s credentials

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.